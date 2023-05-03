Mini golf raises money for library in Lackawanna County

An 18-hole course wound its way through the library stacks at North Pocono Public Library.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOSCOW, Pa. — Folks raised money for a Lackawanna County library by playing mini golf.

The 2nd annual Mini-Golf Classic took place at the North Pocono Public Library.

The event is a partnership between the library and the North Pocono Rotary Organization.

An 18-hole course wound its way through the library stacks; at the 18th hole, there was a chance for a $500 hole-in-one grand prize.

Organizers say the library is an important place in the community, and they are glad to be able to help.

"The library is a beautiful place. It does a wonderful job in the area, and we like to support them so they can reach out and service more people in the community," said Jane Martini-Kraynak-President, North Pocono Rotary Club.

All proceeds benefit children's programs at the North Pocono Public Library.