Mini golf raises money for library in Lackawanna County

MOSCOW, Pa. — Folks raised money for a Lackawanna County library by playing mini golf.
The 2nd annual Mini-Golf Classic took place at the North Pocono Public Library.
The event is a partnership between the library and the North Pocono Rotary Organization.
An 18-hole course wound its way through the library stacks; at the 18th hole, there was a chance for a $500 hole-in-one grand prize.
Organizers say the library is an important place in the community, and they are glad to be able to help.
"The library is a beautiful place. It does a wonderful job in the area, and we like to support them so they can reach out and service more people in the community," said Jane Martini-Kraynak-President, North Pocono Rotary Club.
All proceeds benefit children's programs at the North Pocono Public Library.
Want to see what Newswatch 16's newscasts were like in 1983 and 1984? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.