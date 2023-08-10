Millions in federal money for new University of Scranton facility

$16.62 million will support a new facility for workforce development, applied research, and outreach in health, science, and cybersecurity on the campus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The University of Scranton is getting $16 million in federal funding for a new facility.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) approved $16.62 million to support a new facility for workforce development, applied research, and outreach in health, science, and cybersecurity on the campus, according to a release from U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright's office.

The University of Scranton is finalizing plans for the new building, which will be located on university-owned property on the 300 block of Madison Avenue, directly across the street from Brennan Hall.

According to the university, more detailed plans for the building will be released in the coming weeks when plans are completed.