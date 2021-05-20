Millennial mayoral candidates win big in Lackwanna County primary

Max Conway, 29-years-old from Dunmore, and 33-year-old Loni Kavulich Loiselle, of Taylor, both won their races for mayor in their respective boroughs in the primary.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — At 29-years-old Max Conway is poised to become the next mayor of Dunmore.

He won his Democratic primary on Tuesday with no republicans running in the fall.

"The status quo isn't acceptable anymore. I think people really want some change here. Dunmore has been stagnant for a long time and I think people are looking to take it to that next step," Conway said.

Another advantage of his youth, Conway used social media to rev up his campaign.

He plans to continue using it to stay engaged with people in Dunmore during his term.

"Just getting messaging out whether it's events that are in Dunmore, or plans that I have for Dunmore or just general announcements. A social media presence, I think, would really take Dunmore a long way," Conway said.

Max Conway comes from a well-known family in Dunmore.

He's also set to marry a pretty well-known weekend meteorologist, WNEP's Ally Gallo, later this year.

Meanwhile, in the borough of Taylor, 33-year-old Loni Kavulich Loiselle won her race in the primary for mayor.

"I was hopeful all day but I didn't want to be too confident in the rare case that I did lose but I still can't believe it. It's still surreal," Kavulich Loiselle said.

With no Republican challenger, Kavulich Loiselle will almost certainly win in November.

She would become the first woman and first person of color to be mayor of Taylor.

She is no stranger to politics; Kavulich Loiselle is the daughter of the late State Representative Sid Michaels Kavulich.

"I just hope to do the good that he did. That's all I really want is to bring the good to Taylor," Kavulich Loiselle said.