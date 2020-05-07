x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lackawanna-county

Prayer and memorial ride held to remember crash victim

The man, who was riding a motorcycle, was killed in a crash in Scranton.
Credit: WNEP

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bikers remembered a man killed in a motorcycle crash that happened at Cedar Avenue and Willow Street on Friday.

Fellow motorcycle riders organized a prayer and ride to the spot.

They said the victim overcame challenges in his life and was a good friend.

"It's a beautiful thing, there's a lot of people here that knew him personally, there's some people here that came up with him," said Aaron Iben of Wilkes-Barre. "When you see fellow brothers and fellow riders upset with tears in their eyes and stuff, it can't do anything but touch your heart. It can't do anything but touch your heart."

After the memorial, the group also drove to the victim's mother's home in Wilkes-Barre.

Credit: WNEP

RELATED: Deadly motorcycle crash in Wyoming County

RELATED: Coroner: One dead after motorcycle wreck in Northumberland County