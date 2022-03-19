Memorial foot race in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Brian P. Kelly Memorial two-mile foot race included runners from all over our area and beyond who participated this year.
The race happens every year before the parade and goes along the same route.
It honors a former parade association president who lost a battle with cancer in 2004. Proceeds from the race benefit a scholarship fund.
"This is probably the oldest road race in Scranton. It has to be about 30 years old. The course has changed over the years and I think in 2007 was the first year we did just on the parade route so it's only two miles," said Danny King, Assistant Race Director.
About 80 people ran this race before the parade Saturday morning in Scranton.
