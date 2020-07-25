New veteran's memorial dedicated in Scranton

It's the centerpiece of the city's memorial park.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In just a few short weeks a new monument to veterans has gone from blocks of stone to a reality in Scranton.

That new memorial is the centerpiece of a memorial park which now sits at the entrance to Scranton High School.

It bears the name of 1000 veterans from the city who died while serving.

Some who came out to see it dedicated Saturday were looking for the name of a loved one.

"It's a blessing and I'm honored to be his sister. It's going to be a good thing to see that it's right here for my daughter when she goes to school," said Larry Johnson's sister, Janis Johnson.

"It gives us such great relief that the monument is up, the dedication is over, but we will never ever forget those who gave their life so we may live," said VFW Post #25 Commander, James Kushwara.

The monument was a project of VFW Post 25 on Rockwell Avenue.