Memorial Day Parade in Peckville

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Memorial Day got off to an early start in one community on Monday. A parade in Peckville honored America's fallen soldiers.

The parade was organized by the Shopa Davey VFW. Marching began at the post and made its way through Peckville, stopping at a veterans memorial on Main Street.

One thing special about this parade, in Lackawanna County, was the amount of young people. The post commander told Newswatch 16, it was important to have the younger crowd involved. From leading the crowd in the pledge of allegiance, to playing music with the marching band, everyone took part in honoring veterans.

Organizers hope the parade shared the message that honoring service and sacrifice never ends.