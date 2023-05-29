Clear skies for Memorial Day in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16 found people taking advantage of the nice weather at the end of Memorial Day weekend.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The water was flowing as dozens flocked to the Novembrino splash pad in Scranton to have some fun in the sun.

"Overall, very good, packed, I would say. Good crowds," said Dan Shea, a lifeguard for Scranton Parks and Recreation.

"I heard it was opened today for Memorial Day, so we hurried up and rushed down here," said Paige Johnson, who brought her daughter of the same name to the splash pad to wrap up a beautiful Memorial Day weekend.

"It was a really good weekend, a really good weekend we had a cookout at Nay Aug yesterday over by the park area, said Johnson. "All last night, she kept telling me how happy she was, so it was a really great weekend for us."

From the splash pad to the ice cream stand, it was all hands on deck at Manning Farm Dairy in Dalton as big crowds came out to enjoy a milkshake or some chocolate ice cream.

"This probably is the best ice cream in Northeastern Pennsylvania," said Jim Ryan. "Maybe the best if had anywhere in the country."

"I got a chocolate malt milkshake, and it's probably the best milkshake I've ever had," said Joshua Millard.

He wears a 101st Airborne Patch on his vest to mark his service during the war in Afghanistan.

On days like Memorial Day, he says it's a chance to pay respect to all those who served and are now gone.

"I mean everything, I mean, I lost brothers over there," said Millard. "It's just a great day to sit down and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to enjoy great days like this."