Melting snow reveals mess in Lackawanna County

Photojournalist Corey Burns shows us just what was left behind and the effort to get it cleaned up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — "Ohh, I'm roasting," said Doris Koloski from Scranton. "There's still some piles where it's piled really high. There's some areas where it's kind of puddly because, ya know, it's still melting. Even in front of my house, I still see some empty bottles and some empty papers. I think the main thing that you see like I said, it's throughout the whole section of the city (Scranton) is the people that didn't pick up after their dogs, which really irritates me. There's a lot of dog poop, more of it actually on the streets than up here (Nay Aug Park)."

"Tires, trash from fast food restaurants, stuff like that," said Marty Goodman from South Carolina traveling through the area. "Bumpers, fenders. Here, it's just like everybody throws everything."

"We've seen small items and we've seen large items like mattresses, TVs, and electronics also," said Jessica Kalinoski of PennDOT. "Well, the snow started to melt this week, so it gave us the opportunity to do some standard of care, activities such as pothole patching, street cleaning, and picking up litter."

"When I was in New York (state) I saw nothing. I came to Pennsylvania and a lot of trash on the side. I don't understand," Goodman said.

"In the Spring, we use this time to clean up what was left behind in the winter. We have about 4,000 miles of roadway in District 4. Approximately 1100 is sponsored by people throughout the community," Kalinoski added. "If people want to help, they can go on to our website and sign up to adopt a highway. PennDOT provides training and some materials to keep them safe on the roadways where they can go out with their family and they can pick up the litter themselves. Volunteers ages 8 and up as long as they have an adult with them can volunteer and help to beautify the area."