Mega Millions Jackpot climbs over $1 billion

The odds may not be great, but lots of people figure why not give it a shot and you could become a billionaire overnight.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Lottery ticket machines were printing out ticket after ticket at Gerrity's on Meadow Avenue in Scranton.

The Mega Millions has climbed to over $1 billion, the biggest jackpot in history and people were lining up hoping it would be their lucky day.

"My dream would be perfect. A lot of people would be happy if I hit," says Joe Fetsko, Dunmore.

Joe Fetsko says he would be happy if he won one million dollars but the thought of winning this jackpot had many people playing on a whim at the chance.

"I play numbers every day. Can't take it with you but I'd enjoy it. It'd be nice if I go along and hit," Fetsko.

"I'm very unlucky. I don't win at any kind of raffle or whatever but it's a billion dollars. What would you do with a billion dollars? I don't know," said Louis Rickard, Moscow.

One can dream about being a billionaire but we asked people what they'd do if they won the jackpot.

"I would buy a new car, go skiing more, go on more vacations," said Rickard.

"I would give a lot of it away. I couldn't possibly use all that money. I would help my son out, do anything I wanted and move to Florida," said James Atherton, Scranton.

