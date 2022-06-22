Meeting to go over plan for tax reassessment in Lackawanna County

The meeting was held at Lakeland High School in Scott Township Tuesday night.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An informational meeting was held in Lackawanna County Tuesday night to discuss the first county-wide property tax reassessment since the 1960s.

The meeting at Lakeland High School in Scott Township was all so people could learn about the current plan.

The reassessment is slated to begin in July and take about three years to complete.

At the end of the reassessment, the tax burden will be redistributed.

Some homeowners will pay more, some less and some tax bills will stay the same.