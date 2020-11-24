Medical marijuana facility in Scranton expanding

The $50 million expansion is expected to create about 100 new jobs.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The medical marijuana industry in Lackawanna County is growing.

Jushi Holdings Inc. announced it plans to nearly double its growing and processing facility Beyond/Hello on Moosic Street in Scranton.

The $50 million expansion project, which will increase the square footage of the plant by almost double, is expected to create about 100 jobs.