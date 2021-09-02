Serving seniors in the snow

Snow is no big deal for Meals on Wheels of NEPA. The organization has been in emergency mode for 11 months now.

SCRANTON, Pa. — While snow fell outside Tuesday morning, there was a flurry of activity inside the garage on Wyoming Avenue in Scranton, where Meals on Wheels of NEPA prepares deliveries.

Volunteer drivers adjusted routes so they could stay as close to their homes as possible, and frozen meals were delivered a day early to outlying areas that would be hard to reach during the storm.

"We just talk, we talk from 5:30 in the morning, we have a tiered staff system, those who come in first, those who come in second, and we just modify as it goes," said Meals on Wheels Executive Director Kristen Kosin.

A snowy morning is a lot less stressful now because all Meals on Wheels volunteers have been dealing with over the past eleven months.

Last March, when the pandemic hit, the organization went into emergency mode, and that mode never turned off.

"In reality, a snow event is less of an emergency. We're already prepared. We're already looking at the logistics every single day. And so, we're able to better prepare in advance," Kosin said.

Several snow events over the past two weeks have been a lot easier to deal with. One benefit of the pandemic, Kosin said, is a sharpening of the team's logistics skills.

Meals on Wheels of NEPA is serving 30% more seniors now since the beginning of 2020.

"It's highlighted the importance of it, and it's a reminder of how many people are socially isolated, and there is such a high level of food insecurity in northeastern Pennsylvania," Kosin added.