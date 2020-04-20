x
Meals donated to first responders

The Carbondale chapter of Hibernians donated food to police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers.
The Hibernians donated meals to first responders including police officers.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Carbondale chapter of Hibernians had a lot of meals prepared for a party that had to be canceled due to coronavirus.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, they decided to donate it to those working on the front lines.

"I love doing it, we love, we have a nice crew here," said Recording Secretary Harry Smith. "We get together all the time and we do different functions for different things."

The organization was able to donate a few frozen meals to police officers, firefighters, and EMS workers.

