Meals donated to first responders

CARBONDALE, Pa. — The Carbondale chapter of Hibernians had a lot of meals prepared for a party that had to be canceled due to coronavirus.

Instead of letting the food go to waste, they decided to donate it to those working on the front lines.

"I love doing it, we love, we have a nice crew here," said Recording Secretary Harry Smith. "We get together all the time and we do different functions for different things."