Light turnout for off-year election in Lackawanna County

Voters who talked to Newswatch 16 on this Election Day said they always get to the polls no matter what.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Since there aren't any big federal races, presidential or congressional, this is considered an off-year election. But the diehard voters we talked to don't see it that way.

A trip to the polls on the first Tuesday in November is just a way of life for many in Scranton.

"Oh, my God, yes," said Ellen Gordon, about voting in every election. "God would come down from heaven and strike us dead if we didn't."

Others need a nudge, like Tony Skutnick, whose wife insisted they cast their ballots.

"I figured I'd come out. It's her idea, and see what's going on over here, see my neighbors, which I don't see," Skutnick said.

Turnout was low across the Electric City, but that was expected.

"This is actually the most people I've seen in an off-season at one time in there. So it's a positive that there's more, but it still could be better," Isaiah Sandroni said.

The city's mayor is up for reelection. That and a hotly contested county judge race were the biggest draws.

But the majority of the voters we spoke to say they'd be here no matter what.

"It's our future, our voice, and I think it's really important to make sure that we do get a say in our future and our voice gets used," Amanda Sandroni said.

"I think just voting, in general, is important right now, given the state of the country. Every voice really matters, and so that's why we came out. We make it a point to come out in every election that we can," Amandalee Foster said.

"Just to vote, participate in the process. It's part of our civic duty," Ryan Foster added.

Amandalee and Ryan Foster hope to pass that dedication down to their daughters.

"That's why we always bring the kids so they could see that it's always important, even in the small elections," Amandalee said.