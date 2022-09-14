Mayor receives award from the state

Al Chelik received an award from the Pennsylvania Mayors Association for his 48 years of service.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — An award for the mayor of a borough in Lackawanna County.

The award was presented at the Mayfield Council meeting.

The mayor says all those who assisted him over the years also deserve credit.

"I also want to stress that there were a lot of people behind me. The mayors, the council members, police, and borough members who made it all possible for this to happen to me," Mayor Chelik said.

The mayor's family joined council members for the celebration.