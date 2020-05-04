Mayor of Scranton calls on bus company to stop services to the city

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's Mayor Paige Cognetti released a letter today written to the heads of Greyhound Lines. Cognetti writes on behalf of the citizens of Scranton, she is asking for their help fighting COVID-19 and protecting the people of the city. Mayor Cognetti goes on to say, "Unfortunately we have come to the point where we must ask that you immediately suspend your services into Scranton for the duration of this pandemic." The Mayor says Scranton is close to the greater New York City area and many travel to Northeastern Pennsylvania. She says, "As this crisis continues to develop and perhaps worsen, we fear our own community will be put at risk by individuals and families traveling to and from the New York City area." Cognetti recognizes that many use Greyhound's services to travel for work, but says the risk of spreading the virus throughout "Scranton and surrounding areas is simply too great for us not to take all mitigating steps within our power". Mayor Cognetti points out that Scranton is home to great healthcare access and our hospitals have to be able to take care of our community. If folks continue to come to-and-from surrounding states, the hospitals could experience an influx of out-of-state patients.