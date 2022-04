Officials announced that Herman Johnson has resigned from his position as the mayor.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — One borough in Lackawanna County is on the search for a new mayor.

Officials announced that Herman Johnson has resigned from his position as the mayor of Clarks Summit.

He was appointed mayor in 2016, then elected in 2017 and 2021, and was Lackawanna County's first black mayor.

Johnson has not announced why he resigned.

The borough is now looking for anyone interested in filling the mayor's seat through December 2023.