SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton showed off its Irish roots to support its sister city's football team.

The Mayo team flag was raised at Scranton City Hall to support the Gaelic football team from Ballina in County Mayo.

The team has not won a championship since 1951.

But the lads are heading to the all-Ireland final on Saturday.