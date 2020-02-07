Fire damages restaurant in Mayfield

A fire broke out Thursday at a well-known restaurant that was just getting back on its feet as Lackawanna County went to green.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — Fire crews from several departments were called for a fire at 8 a.m. at Alexander's Family Restaurant along Route 6 in Mayfield.

The restaurant has been a fixture in that part of Lackawanna County for 60 years.

Fire crews from several departments responded to the fire. The fire chief lives nearby and he said he could see smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant from his house.

The fire chief said the fire started in an area in the ceiling near the kitchen.

Crews had trouble getting water at one point because a nearby fire hydrant wasn't working properly.

One of the owners and a couple of employees were there getting prepared for the day when the fire started. There was a lot of smoke and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"They smelled something, and they looked at smoke coming from the ceiling blocks. And they, by the time they opened it up, they got the extinguisher to fire. It was progressing pretty fast and they did a good job trying to knock it down, but it just took off, you know, we had to use hand lines in there," said Mayfield Fire Chief Joseph Tomcavage.

A state police fire marshal was on scene. Chief Tomcavage said the fire started from faulty electrical wires and was ruled accidental.