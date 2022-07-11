Matt McGloin Charity Golf Tournament tees off in Clarks Summit

The tournament was underway Monday as a few of Newswatch 16's very own hit the greens for the good cause.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Folks hit the links Monday for a great cause in Lackawanna County.

Former NFL and Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin hosted his 6th annual Charity Golf Tournament at Glen Oak Country Club near Clarks Summit.

This year's proceeds go to Scranton Primary Health Care Center's construction and expansion project.

Newswatch 16 Chief Meteorologist Kurt Aaron was there doing his best while our Claire Alfree kept up on the greens.

Newswatch 16 is a proud sponsor of the Matt McGloin Charity Golf Tournament in Lackawanna County.