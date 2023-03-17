Match Day for medical students in Scranton

The ceremony, for 107 graduates, is to learn which hospitals they will do their residency at.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Medical students from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and their families gathered inside the Riverfront Sports Complex.

It was the Match Day Ceremony for 107 graduates to learn which hospitals they will do their residency at.

"These students are so well prepared to change the health and well-being of the patients that they serve and also change our healthcare delivery systems," said Dr. Julie Byerley, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine President.

Cheers, screams, and clapping echoed through the building as each student opened their card.

Kara Romanowski got her top hospital choice, Penn State Hershey.

"It's so exciting to be able to pursue the field of family medicine. I love it dearly. I know I found my passion in that field and to be able to do it. It's such an amazing institution that they saw something in me, and I saw something, and then with the support of my parents, just, there's nothing like it," said Romanowski of Swoyersville.

Scott Delenick of Pottsville will go to Jefferson Northeast in the Philadelphia Area to study emergency and family medicine.

Delenick was a high school teacher at Pottsville but decided to take a leap of faith and change careers.

"I took an EMT course, and that really got me interested in medicine, and I just went from there kind of everything went from there, and here I am today," Delenick said.

And many of the students are happy that they'll be continuing their careers not too far from home.

"Honestly, I'm so thrilled to be staying so close. This was, you know when I came to medical school in the area, you know, my goal was really to stay here in practice. I'm so excited to be able to continue the next part of my training here as well," said Kristen Richards of Pittston, matched with Geisinger Wyoming Valley.

For Zoya and Ana Rahman, Match Day was kind of bittersweet.

The twin sisters from Mountain Top hoped to match to the same hospital, but Zoya is headed to Penn State Hershey.

Ana will be an hour and a half away at Lehigh Valley.

"We were definitely thinking we might go separate, but we weren't prepared for going separate. We've been together 25 years, so it's going to be a pretty big change for us, but we're really, really happy."