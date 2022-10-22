Doug Mastriano makes campaign stop in Peckville

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — State Senator and Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano made several campaign stops in our area Saturday.
Mastriano spoke about a variety of issues at an event at Fiorelli's in Peckville, including abortion, education, and natural gas drilling to fix our infrastructure.
"It'll drive prices down. you won't have to choose between heating and eating, you'll be able to afford living in Pennsylvania. Industry will come back here, it's going to be fantastic, and maybe, with that money, maybe at long last, our roads and bridges will be repaired. Our infrastructure, our roads are a complete disaster in our state," said Mastriano, State Senate (R) 33rd District.
Mastriano also made stops Saturday in the Poconos and Luzerne County.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.