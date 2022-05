Flames are burning on top of the mountain near west Scranton.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are right now fighting a brush fire visible from most of Scranton and surrounding areas.

Flames were seen burning on top of the mountain near west Scranton early Thursday morning.

The orange glow could be seen as far away as the mid-valley in Lackawanna County.