Massage therapists see boost in business

Stress, anxiety, depression - they've all gone up during the pandemic. So it makes sense that business has gone up at a place that's all about relaxation.

SCRANTON, Pa. — For the 15 years Emily Fidati has spent in the massage therapy business, she's seen the biggest change take place over the last year and a half.

"It's definitely been much busier."

A lot of the clients who come in to get a massage at Fidati Health & Wellness in Scranton tell her they're looking to unwind from pandemic-related stress.

"Constantly," says Fidati. "I can't tell you how many parents that have kids at home when they were virtual, just so stressed."

Kristin Martelli, owner of Green Ridge Om & Wellness also in Scranton, is experiencing the same boom in business.

"I get a lot more calls for same-day appointments, and I just can't even accommodate them."

It started right after she reopened her doors in July of 2020.

And ever since, it's been nonstop.

"Before I opened back up, we were booked out solid, five days a week, 12 hour days, for six weeks," Martelli said.

Both Martelli and Fidati trace it all back to those first few months of the pandemic.

"I think during the shutdown, it forced people to stop, focus on what's important, with their health being a priority," Fidati said.

"People were very isolated, touch-starved. You know, I mean, humans need touch," Martelli said.

And now that more people are getting into the self-care game, these massage therapists bet that they'll stay.

"I think it will continue, and I think that people of all different ages, genders, it doesn't matter; everyone is walking through the door," said Fidati.

While they're more than happy for the business, there's still one problem.

"It's a blessing. But we're also trying to hire. We've been trying to hire for over a year," Fidati said.