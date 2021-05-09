Mass honors foster, adoptive moms in Scranton

Mother's Day Mass is a tradition at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral in downtown Scranton on Sunday morning was all about mom.

The Diocese of Scranton hosted its Mother's Day Mass at the church on Wyoming Avenue.

It's a special service for all moms, but with an emphasis on foster moms and mothers who have adopted children.

Newswatch 16 spoke with one of the moms after the service.

"Another woman gave her life, and we're able to enjoy the love because of her. So we get to be her parents, and we're so lucky!" said Kate Wolfe of Hanover Township.

"We can all think of individuals in our families, in our neighborhood, and amongst our friends who are so blessed by the gift of adoption. So we just salute to all of those individuals who have been so generous in our lives," said Bishop Joseph Bambera with the Diocese of Scranton.