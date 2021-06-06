Mass held in Scranton for milestone anniversaries

The Diocese of Scranton hosted a special Wedding Anniversary Mass on Sunday for couples celebrating their 25th or 50th anniversaries this year.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Love was in the air on Sunday at St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton.

The Diocese of Scranton hosted a special Wedding Anniversary Mass for couples celebrating their 25th or 50th anniversaries this year.

At least one couple was celebrating their 70th anniversary together at Sunday's mass. That was an inspiration to the silver anniversary couples.

"This is such an honor to be invited, especially not only for twenty-five years but fifty years for some couples will be. We got married a little later in life, and it was the first time for both of us!" said Mary and Jim Lesho of Scranton.