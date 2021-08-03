Masks recommended, not required, in Scranton schools

The Scranton School District is recommending students wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, but is not mandating it.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents in the Scranton School District will have to decide whether a mask is on their back-to-school shopping list this year.

The school district says masks are recommended, but not required, regardless of whether kids are vaccinated or not.

Some parents are frustrated after all the back and forth over the last year and a half.

"It just needs to be a straightforward yes or no," said Scranton parent Chantale Eisbacher.

The school district says the policy will stay in place while county or school-wide transmission levels remain at a low or moderate level. But mask mandates could return for students if the transmission levels move to the substantial or high category.

Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, wants the district to require students to wear masks.

"As far as we are concerned, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. What's the big deal in putting this mask on? The kids are used to wearing them. If that protects us, and it protects the students, what is the big deal? It's a mask, it's simple. Put it on, and go into school, and keep everybody safe," said Boland.

Masks are also not required for sports or extracurricular activities. The district is recommending coaches conduct screenings for any students who are unvaccinated prior to practices and games.

Students will, however, be required to wear masks on school buses, as part of a federal mandate regarding public transportation.

Parents we talked to say it's disappointing that we're still talking about masks going into this school year.

"It's a little bit frustrating, in my opinion, I don't know about other parents, but in mine, yes, very frustrating," said Ronald Chapman.