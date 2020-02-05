Mask giveaway held in Lackawanna County

Andrew Mazza Foundation says they wanted to give back to the community that supports them.

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mask giveaway was held in part of Lackawanna County Saturday.

Volunteers from the Andrew Mazza foundation distributed about 700 masks at the Greenfield Township Fire Department.

Organizers say they decided to put on the event as a way to give back to the community that always supports them.

"Now that all of our events have been cancelled we decided to go and give back to the community by buying these masks and donating them to the community members that always support us," said Theresa Bandru.