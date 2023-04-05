Marywood University unveils 'Living City Lab'

Through the lab, students can work on public design projects, work with the community, and connect with local leaders.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Marywood University in Lackawanna County unveiled a Living City Lab.

It's a space where students can address global challenges on a local scale.

Through the lab, students can work on public design projects, work with the community, and connect with local leaders.

The lab was created with help from the Center of the Living City, an organization inspired by Scranton native Jane Jacobs that focuses on urban planning and building communities.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.