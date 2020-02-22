x
Marywood University triathlon held indoors

The family-friendly event featured swimming, biking and running.

SCRANTON, Pa. — An indoor triathlon was held today at Marywood University.

The Race Under The Roof featured swimming, biking and running.

Athletes of all ages participated in the family-friendly event.

"Wide range in people too, I think a five-year-old, all the way to a gentleman who is 86 years old and everyone in between," said race director Brendan Wilson. "A lot of beginners but then we've got a lot of people who have done some iron man triathlons. So really getting a good mix of a lot of different people out here."

Some even completed the triathlon as a team.

All the money raised at the triathlon benefits the Pacer's Aquatic Club, a kid's swim team.

