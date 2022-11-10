Marywood University honors veterans

As we approach Veterans Day, Marywood University in Lackawanna County is honoring those who served our country past and present

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Military members and veterans gathered outside of the Veterans Resource Center at Marywood University for a ceremony honoring veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Raul Santana is the director of military and veterans services at Marywood and says it's important to show appreciation for those who have served our country.

"Understanding the liberties that we have and the journey that got us to where we are today is important. So, when you ask me how important it is to keep that tradition, I would say that it's just part of the American spirit," said Santana.

Peter Howey is a Marywood alumnus and serves in the U.S. Navy. Howey says he is thankful that the university holds this ceremony and was honored to be a part of

"I'm not serving in a time like Vietnam where nobody cared about service members. It's great to see that community cares about the military, and what we do and what we stand for."

This ceremony wasn't only to thank veterans for their service, it was also to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We have here planted over 2,000 flags, each one representing a life lost but also service members of the present," Santana said.

"When I see these flags, the first thing that comes to mind are all the great men and women who have honored this country by serving, whether it's been one year, four years, 20 years, regardless," Howey added.