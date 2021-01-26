Marywood University has a new library

A new library now sits on Marywood University’s campus, dedicated to a longtime literacy advocate.

DUNMORE, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, a new library now sits on Marywood University’s campus, dedicated to a longtime literacy advocate.

The free little library is in honor of Jane Helman, a woman who had a big effect on so many.

“She was just passionate about literacy and especially about teaching children to read, but also about preparing teachers, and I just think this is the perfect way to honor her memory," said Tammy Brown of the Keystone State Literacy Association.

Helman was a teacher and coach in the Tunkhannock Area School District. She taught at Marywood University and was president of the local chapter, and then statewide head of the Keystone State Literacy Association.

She died suddenly of a heart attack at 67 a few years ago.

“She was lots of fun; she always made everything an adventure. She and I taught together, so we really got to know each other very well," said friend Hollie D'Agata.

Jane loved and collected lighthouses, and so there is one painted on her free library by her friend, Cindy Reynolds.

“I’m thrilled with the results that I’m so proud to be able to have had that honor to do it in Jane’s memory," said Reynolds.

The undergraduate Reading Club at Marywood University will be making sure Jane’s library is well-stocked with books.

“I was always blessed with books coming my way all the time, but I know not everyone is fortunate enough to have that, so being able to offer this type of service to the Scranton area is amazing, and I’m glad our club can be a part of it," said member Taylor Yacuboski of Marywood University.

Those who knew her best say Jane’s motto was “Read and Shine,” which is what the little library is all about.