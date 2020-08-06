The college experience during coronavirus crisis

The state has allowed colleges to start teaching in person on Friday. The Department of Health also laid out social distancing plans for those schools to follow.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Colleges and universities in Pennsylvania are starting to lay out their plans for the fall semester.

Marywood University's campus has been all but empty since March. Students are now allowed to return, but the question for administrators here and at colleges across the state is how do they come back safely?

Marywood's President Sister Mary Persico says they started by polling the students.

"We started calling all of our students. We had faculty and staff call them, we had a calling program and they called all the students in every grade, sophomores, juniors and seniors. We found out one thing, one huge thing was, we want to come back."

Marywood will offer a hybrid learning model for the fall semester which starts in late August. Classes will be taught online but will include a small group in-person component.

Marywood students who live on campus won't have roommates. Dorms typically meant for two people will be single rooms for at least the fall semester.

"We'll end up probably having a waiting list and more people will most likely take apartments around town or around the neighborhood than would have otherwise, but we have to follow the guidelines of the state and there are certain requirements about space, so we can only have a certain number of students in a certain footage."

Marywood is the only college in Lackawanna County to lay out a plan for student housing so far.

Keystone College will have students return in August, but instruction will go all online after the Thanksgiving break.

Lackawanna College and the University of Scranton are still considering the state's guidelines and how it could change in-person instruction next semester.

Sister Mary Persico believes that the pandemic will permanently change some aspects of higher education.

"I do think it's going to change higher education, but I do think it's for the best."