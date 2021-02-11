Mary Dempsey declared winner for Court of Common Pleas judge

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Mary Walsh Dempsey was celebrating her victory against Republican candidate Nisha Arora to be the next county judge. She's replacing retiring judge Tom Munley.
Dempsey believes her 30 years of experience practicing law in the county spoke for itself and that's why voters chose her.
"I am absolutely elated. I am joining excellent company. I've practiced in front of all the judges over there. It's going to be my honor to be the 4th female judge in Lackawanna County. We worked so hard to get here and I'm thrilled that the voters of Lackawanna County trusted me and knew I was the person with the most experience," she said.
Original story:
In Lackawanna County, it's an all-female field for Court of Common Pleas judge.
Republican Nisha Arora on Waverly and Democrat Mary Walsh Dempsey of Scranton are the two women vying for Lackawanna County judge.
ELECTION RESULTS: Get the latest updates on the 2021 Pennsylvania municipal election here.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.