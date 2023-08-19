Marking India's 77th Independence Day

It was a day filled with joy and unity at Nay Aug Park as people celebrated India's 77th Independence Day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A celebration in Scranton Saturday marked India's 77th Independence Day.

The cultural festivities kicked off with a parade at Nay Aug Park.

Then people were able to try out food and drinks showcasing the flavors of Indian heritage.

Organizers hope the celebration provided a way to reinforce the strong bonds that tie those from India to their roots.

"We just want to remember that we, as our ancestors, had very hard times and what they have been through, so celebrating this day, we remember them and their sacrifices, so that's why we add music, we dance, we come together," said Nikita Patel, Scranton.

Indian Independence Day marks the anniversary of when the nation was granted freedom from the United Kingdom in August of 1947.