March in Scranton supports trans community

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks in northeastern Pennsylvania stood in support of the transgender community in downtown Scranton.

NEPA Stands Up, along with other organizations, hosted a trans liberation march on Courthouse Square.

Dozens came out carrying trans and pride flags to advocate for rights and privileges they say have been taken away from the trans community in states across the nation.

"Lately, there have been a lot of bills being passed not in Pennsylvania, but in other states attacking the rights of Trans people, so we are just trying to bring awareness to that and prevent that from happening in Pennsylvania," said Alec Walker-Serrano, Chair of LGBTQ Committee.

Demonstrators say they want to make sure everyone has access to gender-affirming care and equal protection from discrimination in employment, health care, education, and sports.