March against climate change kicks off in Scranton

The march begins Monday, but participants held a service and celebration event on Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Father's Day isn't only a time for kids to show love to their dads, but it's also a time for dads to think of their children's futures.

And that's exactly what one group fighting against climate change is doing.

Organizers of Walk for Our Grandchildren say they're heading from President Biden's birthplace, Scranton, to his longtime hometown in Wilmington, Delaware, in the hopes of bringing about change.

Marching starts tomorrow, but participants kicked off the event for an interfaith service and celebration at Temple Hesed of Scranton.

Organizers say there's no better day than Father's Day to show their hope for their children and grandchildren's futures.

"The grandchild I'm closest to is 6-years-old, and my heart breaks when I think about what this world is going to look like when she's my age. I want my grandchildren in 2075, 2100 to look back and say, 'oh, my grandfather did the right thing in 2021,'" said organizer Steve Norris.

Activists will be marching about 40 miles during the trek from Scranton to Delaware.

Participants plan to meet with other activists along the way to Wilmington.