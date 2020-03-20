Many businesses close by 8 p.m.

Throughout all of Pennsylvania, business owners are scrambling as they deal with this large-scale closure.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Driving around the downtown Scranton on Thursday evening, the Electric City was desolate. Few people were out walking around and businesses were shut.This, after Governor Tom Wolf ordered all “non-life sustaining” businesses close by 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Infamous Vape Shop is one of the small businesses affected by this mandatory closure.

“We didn't have to decide to close at this point, now Governor Wolf has decided for us but for the greater good of the public and for the safety of my employees and for the safety of our customers, we don't have a problem with this,” Infamous Vape Shop owner Leigh Anne Dargocey said.

It was much the same story in Dickson City. The parking lot at the Viewmont Mall was mostly empty but we found some people stocking up nearby at Target.

“It's pretty much becoming a ghost town. It's weird. I mean you hear these things happening in other countries and not in Pennsylvania and now it's happening here,” Cassandra Salamone of Scranton said.

Sara Mannick works for a grocery delivery company. She said business has never been busier.

“Crazy. Absolutely Crazy! I don't think that they can even keep up with the amount of orders that are coming in. So, it is nuts,” Mannick said.