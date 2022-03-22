Manufacturing job fair in Scranton

Firms in the manufacturing industries in our area are looking for workers.

SCRANTON, Pa. — If you're looking for a job in the manufacturing industry, companies in our area are looking to hire many workers quickly.

About a dozen of those companies will be at a job fair in downtown Scranton on Tuesday, including Canpack, a beverage container manufacturer based in Olyphant, and Hendrick Manufacturing, a family-operated metal fabricator in Carbondale.

"Everything from the front all the way through the back, customer service, drafting, we have several positions out in the shop," said Jonathan Watt from Hendrick Manufacturing. "We have a couple of maintenance spots open, machine operators, welding, CNC machinists we're always looking for. You name it, we could probably use it."

"I think right now it's a war for talent, which is causing companies to do things they haven't traditionally done in the past. It's a war for wages. We're all looking for the same groups of people," said Carrie Krott from Canpack.

Canpack is looking to hire more than 100 people to meet its desired workforce of 530. Canpack opened the facility in Olyphant about a year ago.

"[Hiring] has definitely been challenging, especially for a company like Canpack who is brand new to the area, who does not have an employee base that we can pull from," Krott said. "So not only has it been challenging to find people who are looking for a job right now, it's also been challenging to find people who know we are and want to learn a very new skill within the manufacturing world."

The manufacturing job fair is taking place until 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Pennsylvania CareerLink office on Franklin Avenue in downtown Scranton.