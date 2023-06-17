Man wraps up bike ride across PA for Alzheimer's

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Wayne County wrapped up a state-wide bike ride for Alzheimer's disease.
Kevin Lockwood of Hamlin is doing the ride for the fifth time, and he calls it the "HammerALZride."
He does it in honor of his mother, whom he lost to Alzheimer's disease.
His journey is to raise funds and awareness for the Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter.
People need to realize that they have to get the word out. I mean, my son Liam and my daughter Charlotte are my two biggest reasons for doing this. And I'm going to continue to spread that word, I'm going to continue to talk about it, so that these people right here, if I can't be helped, then they'll be helped," Lockwood said.
The journey from Pittsburgh to Scranton took Kevin three days to complete.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.