Man wanted in Old Forge shooting case

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State police are looking for a man in connection with a Lackawanna County shooting.
They're searching Jordan Allen, 23, for the shooting in the parking lot of the Diamond Club in Old Forge.
It happened around 5 a.m. on January 1.
That shooting left a 34-year-old woman hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head.
Allen is wanted for aggravated assault and related charges in Lackawanna County.
Anyone with information can contact state police or PA Crimestoppers here.