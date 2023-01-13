Man wanted in Old Forge shooting case

State police are looking for the man in connection with ashooting in the parking lot of the Diamond Club.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — State police are looking for a man in connection with a Lackawanna County shooting.

They're searching Jordan Allen, 23, for the shooting in the parking lot of the Diamond Club in Old Forge.

It happened around 5 a.m. on January 1.

That shooting left a 34-year-old woman hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the head.

Allen is wanted for aggravated assault and related charges in Lackawanna County.