Man wanted for homicide in Scranton arrested in New York

Travis Lanzo, who was wanted for the homicide of David Deshler, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man who was sought in connection with the murder of a man in Lackawanna County has been caught.

Scranton Police confirm Travis Lanzo was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in New York.

Lanzo was wanted for the homicide of David Deshler, who was shot and killed while walking near Schultz Court and Mulberry Street in March.

Police say the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

David Gaskins, Noah Ortiz, and Jonathan Smith were arraigned and charged as accomplices for the murder of Deshler.

There is no word yet on when Lanzo will be brought back to Lackawanna County to face homicide charges.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.