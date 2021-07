Police were called to the 400 block of William Street in Dunmore just after 8 p.m. for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound in Lackawanna County.

Police were called to the 400 block of William Street in Dunmore just after 8 p.m.

Investigators say the man, 20, was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.