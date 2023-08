Police have shared surveillance pictures of the suspected jewelry thief.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County are looking for a man that stole from a jewelry store.

Dunmore Police say this man walked into La Nard Jewelry on Drinker Street on Wednesday evening.

He allegedly said he wanted to make a purchase and then took off with the jewelry without paying.

Police did not say what type of jewelry was taken or what it was worth.