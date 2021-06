Police are looking for the man who stole a lawnmower from a store in Lackawanna County at gunpoint.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Surveillance pictures of the suspect were taken around 8:30 Friday morning at the Home Depot in Dickson City.

Police say the man tried to walk out without paying for the mower, and when workers tried to stop him, he pulled a gun on them.

He then took off in a white Kia Sportage.

No one was hurt.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Dickson City police.