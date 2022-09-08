Man shot and killed in Lackawanna County

A shooting in Lackawanna County late Monday night left a man dead.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man was shot and killed late Monday night in Lackawanna County.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot at a housing complex on Fallbrook Street in Carbondale.

Police say the suspect drove away in their vehicle, but there's no description of either the suspect or the vehicle.

We do know the victim is a man, and he was found dead at the Fallbrook Street Apartments in Carbondale.

This shooting is under investigation.

There's no word on a possible motive or the victim's name.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.