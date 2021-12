Jonathan Melucci was sentenced to prison for an alleged arson that occurred in December 2020.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man will spend up to three years in jail after attempting to set a house on fire in Scranton.

Officials say Jonathan Melucci allegedly placed an explosive on a man's porch after a road rage incident in December of 2020.

He pleaded guilty to risking a catastrophe, retaliation against a witness, and simple assault in Lackawanna county.