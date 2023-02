The man was also ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in restitution to the IRS.

DALTON, Pa. — The owner of a paving company in Lackawanna County is heading to prison on tax evasion charges.

Nicholas Stanley, of Dalton, plead guilty to one count of tax evasion back in 2020 after investigators say he did not pay taxes for six years.

Stanley was ordered to pay nearly a million dollars in restitution to the IRS.

He was also sentenced to two years in federal prison.