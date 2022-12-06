Man sentenced on attempted murder charges

Zodi Oprisko will spend up to 39 years in prison for the 2019 shooting.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Tuesday was sentencing day for a man who admitted to shooting another man in the face in Lackawanna County.

Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.

Police say Oprisko first opened fire at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County back in 2019.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Later that same day, Oprisko shot 20-year-old Len Floyd in the face while Floyd was a passenger in his grandfather's car in Scranton.

Oprisko was sentenced Tuesday to 19 to 39 years in prison.